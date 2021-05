Rwanda genocide: France's Emmanuel Macron admits guilt in massacre | Oneindia News

In a bid to repair ties with the Central African nation of Rwanda, French president Emmanuel Macron is on a tour there from Thursday and is making headlines for recognising France's responsibility in the genocide of 1994.

Macron admitted France was an accomplice to the genocidal regime 27 years ago that killed 800,000 people.

