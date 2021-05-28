'Dreamland': How Tulsa's mayor learned about the 1921 massacre
'Dreamland': How Tulsa's mayor learned about the 1921 massacre

Tulsa mayor G.

T.

Bynum describes learning about the 1921 Tulsa race massacre in CNN Films’ “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street,” premiering Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m.

ET.