Jan. 6 Commission Dies

A motion to move forward a House bill that would have established a commission to look into what happened on Jan.
6 failed in the Senate.
The Senate pushed action into Friday on a bill to create an independent commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol..
‘I think it’s very disturbing that anyone would not want to support this’ — The family of fallen Capitol officer Brian..