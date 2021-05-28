Kroger To Give Away $5 Million as Part of COVID-19 Vaccine Promotion

America's biggest grocery chain made the announcement on May 27.

Five lucky customers will win $1 million each for being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Another 50 people will win free groceries for a year.

The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions, Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, via statement.

As an employer, grocery provider, and community partner, the #CommunityImmunity giveaway is another way we are doing our part... , Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, via statement.

...to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normal, Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, via statement.

While many Americans still remain hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, 50% of U.S. adults have been vaccinated as of this week, according to the CDC