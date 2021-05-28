Used Car Prices Soar

How you can still find a deal.

Used car prices are soaring in 2021 due to the new car shortage.

Car dealer Gary Heflin isall the people shopping foone is the altitude packagSUVs to gym owner eric Olitwo cars here in the past.buying used, you can get svehicles but used car pricof the past year.

Gary saynew car prices hitting a rcombined with buyers flushThere's a lot of people injust like home sales and cboth doing well, most in dkind of truck pick up trucvehicles next to pick up tright now and unfortunatelmore prices are so high onyear old trucks and SUVs twebsite I see cars dot comthe new version of that caa better deal.

If it's 2%one year old one, why notnew one?

Among the vehiclea smarter deal jeep, Wrangpickup and Honda Pilot.

Inyou can get the car for jua one year old version.

Atjust buy the new car.

Wann15 grand.

Harry says by aan suv, he recommends threkias and Hyundais becausefive year manufacturer's wHe says there are not manyavailable.

Find somethingyou feel good about?

Don'tit inspected.

Gary Warns,under 10 grand can be mone