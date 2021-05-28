Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, May 28, 2021

Top 10 Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:00s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)
Top 10 Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)

If these films are an indication of things to come, we can't wait to see what the rest of the year has in store!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the movies, including documentaries, that were released throughout the first half of 2021 and left the strongest impressions.

If these films are an indication of things to come, we can't wait to see what the rest of the year has in store!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the movies, including documentaries, that were released throughout the first half of 2021 and left the strongest impressions.

Our countdown includes "Godzilla vs.

Kong", “The Mitchells vs.

The Machines”, "Nobody", and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Top 10 Best MCU Movie Deleted Scenes

Top 10 Best MCU Movie Deleted Scenes

WatchMojo

Craving additional MCU content? We've got the perfect list for you! For this list, we’ll be looking at Deleted Scenes that made..

Explore

More coverage