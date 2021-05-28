Employers Can Require Vaccines for Returning Office Workers

Employers Can Require Vaccines , for Returning Office Workers.

According to the CDC, 50% of American adults are now vaccinated against COVID-19.

But many people are still hesitant to get the shot, .

Leaving many employers trying to figure out the best way to ensure workers' health and safety.

A recent guidance issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can legally require employees to be vaccinated.

However, workers can claim medical or religious exemptions and still keep their jobs.

Many employers such as Target, Kroger, Petco and more are relying on incentives instead of mandates in an attempt to avoid any potential lawsuits.

Many employers such as Target, Kroger, Petco and more are relying on incentives instead of mandates in an attempt to avoid any potential lawsuits.

Many employers such as Target, Kroger, Petco and more are relying on incentives instead of mandates in an attempt to avoid any potential lawsuits.

States such as Ohio and California have also rolled out incentive programs with cash prizes.

States such as Ohio and California have also rolled out incentive programs with cash prizes.

According to NPR, at least 85 bills have been introduced by state lawmakers to limit an employer's ability to force workers to get vaccinated or terminate them if they refuse.

In April, Montana passed such a bill and Gov.

Greg Gianforte issued an executive order banning "vaccine passports.".

[Receiving a shot] is entirely voluntary and will not be mandated by the State of Montana.

We are committed to protecting individual liberty and personal privacy, Montana Gov.

Greg Gianforte, via statement