Lt Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal: I can feel Vibhu's presence with me: Watch | Oneindia News

Lt Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal was commissioned in the Army today 2 years after her husband maj vibhuti sdhoundiyal made the supreme sacrifice in a terrorist attack at J&K's pulwama.

The young bride spent he next 2 years recovering from her grief and at the same time moving towards her goal of joining the army herself.

This is what she said: #NikitaKaul #MajorDhoundiyal #PulwamaAttack