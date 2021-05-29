Indian villagers rescue injured antelope from deep well

In this clip, villagers rescue a Nilgai, an antelope, that fell into a deep well, filled with water.

In this clip, villagers rescue a Nilgai, an antelope, that fell into a deep well, filled with water.

The incident happened at night time.

Someone spotted the animal in the morning and immediately told the police.

However, villagers decided not to wait for the authorities to come and to try and save the cow by themselves.

The rescue was successful.

With the help of a generator, they pumped out the water from the 30 feet deep well.

One of the people present at the scene went down and tied the animal, which was then pulled out.

The antelope reported minor injuries and was treated.

The clip was filmed on May 29 at Dumarsota village in the Jharkhand's Garhwa district, India.