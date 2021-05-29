President Joe Biden started the Memorial Day weekend by visiting a rock climbing gym in northern Virginia as the state lifted all COVID-19 distancing and capacity restrictions at private businesses and much of the nation pushes toward a greater sense of normalcy.
Biden marks vaccine progress, thanks troops ahead of holiday
Credit: WTVR - ScrippsDuration: 01:23s 0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden marks vaccine progress, thanks troops ahead of holiday
President Joe Biden started the Memorial Day weekend by visiting a rock climbing gym in northern Virginia as the state lifted all..
Japan Today