Top 10 Times Anime Nerds Got the Girl

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the times where the less than popular lead found a way to win the girl of their dreams

Who says geeks can't get the girl?

Who says geeks can't get the girl?

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the times where the less than popular lead found a way to win the girl of their dreams, as seen in series such as "Tokyo Ghoul", "Horimiya", "Re:Zero", and more!