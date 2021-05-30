Dry Wind Movie

Dry Wind Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The area around Catalan in Brazil's state of Goiás is dry, very dry.

Sandro's life here is somewhat monotonous.

He works in a fertilizer factory and divides his days between the city club, work, soccer with friends and city parties.

He has a purely sexual relationship with his colleague Ricardo.

He always seems to be a bit of an outsider, not comfortable in his own skin, not really belonging.

When Maicon, a man straight out of a Tom of Finland illustration, shows up in their small town and flirts with Ricardo, his burgeoning feelings of jealousy set a change in motion.

Director: Daniel Nolasco Writer: Daniel Nolasco Stars: Leandro Faria Lelo, Allan Jacinto Santana, Renata Carvalho