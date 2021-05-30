Pep Guardiola defends selections following Manchester City's Champions League loss

A deflated Pep Guardiola defended selecting Ilkay Gundogan as a holding midfielder, despite the switch causing his side clear problems.He said: “I did my best in the selection.
I made the best selection to win the game, the players know it."
A deflated Pep Guardiola defended selecting Ilkay Gundogan as a holding midfielder, despite the switch causing his side clear problems.He said: “I did my best in the selection.
I made the best selection to win the game, the players know it."
Pep Guardiola says he picked the Manchester City team he thought was best equipped to win the Champions League final against..
Manchester City fans were left disappointed with Pep Guardiola’s team selection for their Champions League final defeat to..