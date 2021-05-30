North Korea: Orphans 'volunteered' into hard labor

North Korea is denying accusations that it sent orphaned children into forced labor camps.
Instead, state media claims the children volunteered to work in the country’s coal mines and on its farms. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
Orphans, conscripted soldiers, and students - some appearing to be children - are 'volunteering' to work manual labor in North..