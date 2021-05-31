CBSE exam 2021 decision by June 3rd | Delhi HC lets Central Vista work continue | Oneindia News

Holding Central Vista Project to be of national importance, the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition which had sought a stay on the construction; West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was deputed to Delhi Friday by the central government amid a tiff with the Mamata Banerjee administration, is likely to continue in the state; VK Sasikala has hinted at the resumption of efforts to regain control of the party by telling her supporters that there would soon be a "good decision".

This and more news at 2 PM.

#CentralVistaProject #CBSEexams #Sasikala