Lucknow man files complaint against Adar Poonawalla for 'no antibodies' despite jab | Oneindia News

A man in Lucknow has filed a complaint against Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and others, alleging that he did not develop antibodies despite taking a Covishield dose.

The complaint has been filed at Aashiana police station in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the complainant has threatened to move court if an FIR is not registered against the people mentioned in his complaint.

