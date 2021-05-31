Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Explains Why Lawmakers Staged Walkout Over Controversial Voting Bill

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep.
Chris Turner Explains Why Democrats Chose To Walk Off The House Floor Last Night Effectively Killing Controversial Senate Bill 7 Which They Say Is A Dangerous Voter Suppression Measure
Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep.
Chris Turner Explains Why Democrats Chose To Walk Off The House Floor Last Night Effectively Killing Controversial Senate Bill 7 Which They Say Is A Dangerous Voter Suppression Measure
Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Chris Turner explains why lawmakers chose to walk off the house floor last night,..
Watch VideoAUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on..