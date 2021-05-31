Kate Middleton Jokes About Prince William Dressing Up as Spiderman

Kate Middleton chatted on the phone with one of the winners of the Hold Still initiative and joked that Prince William might need a Spiderman costume.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Kate Middleton chatted on the phone with one of the winners of the Hold Still initiative and joked that Prince William might need a Spiderman costume.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Kensington Palace could be getting its very own superhero after the Duchess of Cambridge joked about buying Prince William a..
The couple is currently in Scotland on an official trip.