Wreath laying ceremony returns in full to Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

ANOTHER DETERMINED CROWD AT MEMORIAL PARK NOT DETERRED FROM RECOGNIZING MEMORIAL DAY. MULTIPLE VETERANS GROUPS GATHERED TO HONOR MEN AND WOMEN WHO LOST THEIR LIVES WHILE SERVING OUR COUNTRY. A YEAR AGO COVID FORCED A MINIMIZED GATHERING. THIS YEAR NUMBERS SURGED....WITH GENERATIONS FROM ACROSS NEARLY A CENTURY. AMID ALL THE SALUTES FROM VETERANS. LITTLE REAGAN BAILEY...GIVES A THUMBS UP FOR MEMORIAL DAY. HER FATHER AND GRANDFATHER ARE PROUD AIRMEN HERE LAYING WREATHS DURING THE CEREMONY. HER GRANDMOTHER SEES A TEACHING MOMENT." IT WAS IMPORTANT THAT SHE UNDERSTAND THAT IT'S IMPORTANT..AND SO THAT'S WHY WE'RE ALL HERE." SOMETIMES JUST SHOWING UP IS ALL THAT'S NECESSARY TO OFFER RESPECT." WE'RE VERY PROUD TO PARTICIPATE AND WE HONOR THE FALLEN. IT'S OUR PRIVILEGE" ED BECK AT 96 YEARS WHO WAS A POW IN WORLD WAR II. THEN THERE'S A VETERAN WHO SERVED SOME 75 YEARS AGO. HE WAS A PRISONER OF WAR, BUT HE EVENTUALLY GOT TO COME HOME WHILE OTHER DID NOT." THE LIVES OF THOSE WHO HAVE GONE ON BEFORE." FREEDOM COMES AT GREAT COST." WE REMEMBER THE 1.1 MILLION AMERICANS THAT HAVE DIED IN WAR TIME THROUGHOUT OUR NATIONS HISTORY." WREATH AFTER WREATH...VETERANS FROM DIFFERENT BRANCHES OF THE MILITARY....WITH A COMMON DEDICATION TO THEIR COUNTRY. THE YOUNG....THE OLD...AND MANY MORE SOMEWHERE BETWEEN SHOW THEIR RESPECT THIS MEMORIAL DAY." .....REST IN PEACE." THERE IS HISTORY BEHIND LAYING WREATHS ORIGINALLY KNOWN AS DECORATION DAY....IT STARTED JUST AFTER THE CIVIL WAR...WHEN PEOPLE WOULD GO DECORATE THE GRAVES OF SOLDIERS. IT EVOLVED INTO MEMORIAL DAY AND BECAME A FEDERAL HOLIDAY IN 1971.