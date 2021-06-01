Little girl rescued by RNLI after dinghy drifted out to sea
A little girl was rescued by the RNLI after her dinghy drifted out to sea off Kinmel Bay in Wales on Bank Holiday Monday.The incident coincided with the lifeboat service launching its beach safety campaign as the weather gets hotter - with the charity anticipating an extremely busy summer as coronavirus restrictions lift.