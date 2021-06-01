Baby is first NHS patient to get drug for genetic condition

A five-month-old baby has become the first patient in England to be treated with a potentially life-saving drug on the NHS that can prolong the lives of children with spinal muscular atrophy.Arthur Morgan, who was diagnosed with the condition earlier this month, received the one-off gene therapy at Evelina London Children’s Hospital on May 25.
Baby becomes first NHS patient to receive world's most expensive drug
A five-month-old baby with a spinal disorder has become the first NHS patient in England to be treated with a potentially..
Sky News