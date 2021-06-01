Miley Cyrus urges people to be open to 'experimentation'

Miley Cyrus has urged people to be open to “experimentation” as she reflected on what advice she would give to those who are reluctant to try new things.The US singer told the PA news agency people should be open to new experiences and should do things that “scare” them.“Usually I always kind of say to myself the worst that could happen is just the worst that could happen and there’s really nothing that’s going to be that detrimental by trying something new, by experimenting, by trying a new look,” she said.