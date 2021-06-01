Nicki Minaj Shares Footage of Her Son Learning To Walk

Minaj took to social media on May 29 to show the world how her 8-month-old son, .

Whom she lovingly calls "Papa Bear," is learning to walk.

In the 22-second post, viewers can hear Minaj say to her son, "You're not trying to do all that today?".

She then said in a baby voice, "Mama, I had it — leave me alone already please!".

Fans couldn't get enough of the little one.

He's literally so adorable Nicki omggggg, Twitter user.

Minaj has yet to confirm the real name of the son she shares with husband Kenneth Petty