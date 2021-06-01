3 Ways Everyone Can Celebrate Juneteenth in 2021

Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day, is a holiday dedicated to celebrating Black culture, history and life.

.

1.

Everyone can help celebrate by joining in local events, like street fairs and parades, to enjoy live music and great food.

.

2.

No events in your area?, The community centered holiday has always been about bringing people together, perfect for a backyard barbecue with family and friends.

.

3.

Like many holidays, Juneteenth is all about the food.

A wide variety of barbecue favorites and traditional dishes are staples of any Jubilee Day celebration.

.

While 47 states have acknowledged Juneteenth as a day of observation, it is still not a federal holiday.

.

A petition has already gained 1.5 million signatures asking Congress to recognize June 19th as a national holiday.