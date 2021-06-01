3 Ways, Everyone Can Celebrate Juneteenth in 2021.
Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day, is a holiday dedicated to celebrating Black culture, history and life.
.
1.
Everyone can help celebrate by joining in local events, like street fairs and parades, to enjoy live music and great food.
.
2.
No events in your area?, The community centered holiday has always been about bringing people together, perfect for a backyard barbecue with family and friends.
.
3.
Like many holidays, Juneteenth is all about the food.
A wide variety of barbecue favorites and traditional dishes are staples of any Jubilee Day celebration.
.
While 47 states have acknowledged Juneteenth as a day of observation, it is still not a federal holiday.
.
A petition has already gained 1.5 million signatures asking Congress to recognize June 19th as a national holiday.