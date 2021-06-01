JoJo Siwa Is Trying 'So Bad' To Get Kissing Scene With A Man Removed From New Movie

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, social media sensation, JoJo Siwa, opens up about her "unplanned" coming out.
Plus, she shares why she's trying "so bad" to get a kissing scene with a man removed from her upcoming movie.
"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man," says JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of..