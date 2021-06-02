Pride Month: Google honours Dr Frank Kameny on its homepage | Know who was Dr Kameny | Oneindia News
Pride Month: Google honours Dr Frank Kameny on its homepage | Know who was Dr Kameny | Oneindia News

As we enter the global pride month of June, the Google Doodle today honours gay right activist Dr Frank Kameny.

Dr Kameny was an American astronomer who served in the Army throughout World War II in Europe.

#DrFrankKameny #PrideMonth #GoogleDoodle