Pride Month: Google honours Dr Frank Kameny on its homepage | Know who was Dr Kameny | Oneindia News

As we enter the global pride month of June, the Google Doodle today honours gay right activist Dr Frank Kameny.
Dr Kameny was an American astronomer who served in the Army throughout World War II in Europe.
#DrFrankKameny #PrideMonth #GoogleDoodle
As we enter the global pride month of June, the Google Doodle today honours gay right activist Dr Frank Kameny.
Dr Kameny was an American astronomer who served in the Army throughout World War II in Europe.
#DrFrankKameny #PrideMonth #GoogleDoodle
Kicking off their celebration of Pride Month, Google has replaced their homepage logo with a Doodle honoring astronomer and..