EU COVID-19 'digital pass': seven countries begin using new travel system

The move comes ahead of a full launch on July 1 of the scheme to facilitate pan-EU travel.
The pass verifies COVID-19 status through vaccination, a recent negative test result, or proof of recovery from the virus.
The move comes ahead of a full launch on July 1 of the scheme to facilitate pan-EU travel.
The pass verifies COVID-19 status through vaccination, a recent negative test result, or proof of recovery from the virus.
By Michael Eisenstadt*
Since the creation of the Islamic Republic in 1979, Iran has distinguished itself (along with..
Huntsville/Madison County coronavirus news conference for 4/8/2021