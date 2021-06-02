TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez responds to allegations she assaulted fellow Hype House membe

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez is responding to accusations that she sexually assaulted her childhood friend, .frequent collaborator and fellow Hype House member Jack Wright.Mason Rizzo, who said he has been friends with 17-year-old Jack and his twin brother James since kindergarten, .tweeted allegations that Sienna sexually assaulted Jack and told him to "kill himself".James seemingly backed up the allegations by retweeting Mason's statement.Sienna responded shortly after with posts on Instagram and TikTok saying she was “beyond saddened by the situation,” and that she hoped to deal with it offline.On June 1, she took it a step further and shared a YouTube video titled "addressing false allegations".“I unequivocally deny the allegations that I sexually assaulted Jack Wright,” she said in the video."My name is being dragged in the mud, and I am going to stand up for myself and tell the truth.

I have nothing to apologize for".Later that day, Jack shared his response to Sienna on Instagram.“I truly encourage my childhood friend Sienna to get the support and help that she needs” .I don’t want to tear anyone down and only wish healing for everyone involved,” Jack wrote