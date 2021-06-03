Study: Lakes Losing Oxygen Faster Than Oceans

Climate change is causing earth's temperature to rise, and as that happens, the level of oxygen in our lakes is going down.
David Schuman found out how that could change life on, and below, the water (2:04).WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 2, 2021
Climate change is causing earth's temperature to rise, and as that happens, the level of oxygen in our lakes is going down.
David Schuman found out how that could change life on, and below, the water (2:04).WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 2, 2021
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 2, 2021
As Earth's climate continues to warm, oxygen supplies in freshwater lakes across the..
Phosphate pollution in rivers, lakes and other waterways has reached dangerous levels, causing algae blooms that starve fish and..
The world’s freshwater lakes have lost as much as a fifth of their oxygen levels in four decades, a new study says, with climate..