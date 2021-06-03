Heavy police presence at scene of reported shooting and stabbing in Brixton, UK

There was a heavy police presence in Brixton, London, as officers responded to reports of a shooting and stabbing on Wednesday night (June 2).

Footage shows dozens of officers guarding the area on Moorland Road.

According to reports, a man in his mid-20s was found suffering from what is thought to be gunshot and stab wounds.

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Met Office in a statement claimed that objects were thrown at officers.