There was a heavy police presence in Brixton, London, as officers responded to reports of a shooting and stabbing on Wednesday night (June 2).
Heavy police presence at scene of reported shooting and stabbing in Brixton, UK
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:38s 0 shares 1 views
There was a heavy police presence in Brixton, London, as officers responded to reports of a shooting and stabbing on Wednesday night (June 2).
Footage shows dozens of officers guarding the area on Moorland Road.
According to reports, a man in his mid-20s was found suffering from what is thought to be gunshot and stab wounds.
A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The Met Office in a statement claimed that objects were thrown at officers.