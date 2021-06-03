US dad reunites with daughter after spending 7 months apart

This dad was reunited with his daughter on April 21 after spending seven months apart.
Jd had moved to Florida leaving his daughter, Avery, behind in Orangeville, Utah.
He made a surprise visit to her school where Kerstyn, Jd's sister, captured the emotional reunion on camera.
