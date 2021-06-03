Skip to main content
Tuesday, June 29, 2021

US dad reunites with daughter after spending 7 months apart

This dad was reunited with his daughter on April 21 after spending seven months apart.

Jd had moved to Florida leaving his daughter, Avery, behind in Orangeville, Utah.

He made a surprise visit to her school where Kerstyn, Jd's sister, captured the emotional reunion on camera.

