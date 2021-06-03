Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Advertising Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Alexco Resource, down about 9.3% and shares of McEwen Mining down about 7.4% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%.

Also lagging the market Thursday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by National CineMedia, trading lower by about 7.7% and IZEA Worldwide, trading lower by about 5.9%.