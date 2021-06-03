Anheuser-Busch Will ‘Buy America’s Next Round of Beer’ if 70% of Adults Get Vaccinated

President Joe Biden has set a goal of getting 70% of American adults vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4.

In an attempt to aid that initiative, the world's largest beer company... .

... "will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product" if the 70% mark is attained.

At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much, Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, via statement.

This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal, Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, via statement.

As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities and our consumers, Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, via statement.

According to CDC data, as of the morning of June 2, 62.8% of U.S. adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and over 133.5 million are fully vaccinated