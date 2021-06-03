Trump , Shuts Down , His Blog.
The former president's blog, "From the Desk of Donald J.
Trump," was launched about a month ago on May 4.
After being banned from Facebook and Twitter, it was developed to give Trump a way to speak to his supporters.
This is meant to be a temporary way of getting my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin, but the website is not a platform, Donald Trump, via statement.
But now the blog has been abandoned, and Jason Miller, a senior aide to Trump, says it "will not be returning.".
It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on, Jason Miller, a senior aide to Trump, via CNN.
Anyone who visits the page now will be prompted to supply their contact information to receive updates via email or text messages