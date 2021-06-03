Toppled slave trader statue to go on display in Bristol museum

A statue of slave trader Edward Colston that was toppled during a Black Lives Matter protest will go on public display on Friday.The bronze memorial to the 17th century merchant had stood in the city since 1895, but was pulled from its plinth during the demonstration on June 7 last year.
Edward Colston statue vandalised and toppled during Black Lives Matter protest goes on display
Sky News
The statue of Bristol slave-trader Edward Colston - toppled during a Black Lives Matter protest a year ago - is to go on display to..