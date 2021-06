On Thursday, June 3, the world's biggest official flagship store for "Harry Potter" opened in Manhattan, New York.

Due to the influence of the new coronavirus, the store opened about a year later than originally planned.

Despite the heavy rain, fans lined up for hours to enter the store.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @rowlinglibrary.