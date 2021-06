More legal trouble for Las Vegas woman accused of pushing man off bus

More legal trouble for the woman charged with murder after police say she pushed an elderly man off a Las Vegas public bus.

IN DANGER AND IT WAS THEIR DUTYRESPOND.MORE LEGAL TROUBLE... FORTHE WOMAN CHARGED WITHMURDER.... AFTER PUSHING ANELDERLY MAN.... OFF A PUBLICBUS.VIDEO FROM R-T-C ALLEGEDLYSHOWS....CADESHA BISHOP SHOVING....THE -74- YEAR-OLD..... BACK INMARCH OF 20-19.SHE PLEADED NOT GUILTY.BUT...COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW......ANOTHER CASE INVOLVINGBISHOP.... WENT TO COURT.... INDECEMBER.SHE’S CHARGED WITH.....STEALING A VEHICLE.A MOTION FILED YESTERDAYWANTS TO HAVE HER BOND.....REVOKED.