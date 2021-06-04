NCAA Baseball Regional Previews

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are hosts for their NCAA Baseball Regionals.
Southern Miss will be in Oxford for as two seed.
See what the in-state teams are saying before taking the diamond for the NCAA tournament.
Ole Miss and Mississippi State are hosts for their NCAA Baseball Regionals.
Southern Miss will be in Oxford for as two seed.
See what the in-state teams are saying before taking the diamond for the NCAA tournament.
When Vanderbilt takes the field for its NCAA Baseball Regional opener against Presbyterian Friday night at Hawkins Field, Tim..
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will compete in the Oxford Regional in the NCAA tournament. Ole Miss is hosting while Florida..