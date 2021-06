Kamala Harris speaks to PM Modi: US to share vaccines with India by June| Covid-19 | Oneindia News

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the United States' global allocation plan of the first 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

India will receive Covid vaccines from the US as part of the first doses that country plans to supply under a larger framework.

