Mysuru's Dramatic IAS feud: Shilpa quits alleging harassment by Rohini Sindhuri

In the middle of one of the worst health crises India, and indeed the world, has witnessed, there is a feud in Karnataka's Mysuru between 2 Indian Administrative Service officers.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag resigned publicly after alleging harassment by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

