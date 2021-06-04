Bungling drug dealers caught with 5kg of cocaine after undertaking police on motorway

This is the dramatic moment two drug dealers were caught with 5kgs of cocaine after they sped past a police car in their £100,000 BMW i8 on a motorway hard shoulder.Dashcam from the PC’s patrol car shows Simon Pagett undertaking on the M6 near junction 7 near Walsall, West Mids.
One of the gobsmacked officers is heard saying “Really?” before setting off in pursuit of the powerful BMW i8 on November 5 last year.Footage shows Pagett, alongside pal Dean Stone, pretending to pull over on seeing the blue lights before accelerating away at more than 100mph.Pagett, 39, even did a lap of Toby Carvery car park in a desperate bid to escape before going off road where Stone jumped from the car and ran off clutching a rucksack.Stone, 40, was arrested trying to get into a taxi nearby, while the rucksack was recovered in bushes.It was found to contain five 1kg slabs of high-purity cocaine with a value of around £500,000.Five minutes later Pagett stopped the car and gave himself up to police.He later claimed he earned £300,000 from dog breeding, cutting trees and running a vehicle recovery business.Both men, of Walsall, admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply with Pagett also pleading guilty to dangerous driving.