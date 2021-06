Delhi man calls up police, threatens to kill PM Modi| Khajuri Khas| Salman| Oneindia News

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Khajuri Khas after he allegedly made a phone call with a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was reportedly out on bail and wanted to go back to jail.

He was earlier charged with a murder, was released from a juvenile correction home 2018.

