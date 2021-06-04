Giant Hybrid Sailboat Collects Plastic From Polluted Waters Converting It Into Energy

This giant hybrid sailboat has been created to reinforce the battle against plastic pollution in our oceans.

Manta by Seacleaners is the first-of-its-kind processing ship.

It's designed to collect, treat and repurpose plastic debris floating in polluted waters.

Relying primarily on renewable energy sources, the deep-sea vessel is eco-friendly.

Poised for launch in 2024, the Manta will operate autonomously 75% of the time without the use of fossil fuels and will have the abilityh to extract between 5,000 and 10,000 tons of floating plastic each year.

Its design allows the Manta to extract microplastics from 10mm upward and up to 1 meter deep.

Depending on the density and closeness of the layers of waste, the catamaran can collect between 1 to 3 tons of waste each hour.

It's hybrid ability also means it can operate for up to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Manta can accomodate 22 crew members and 12 passengers, including several Scientists and Researchers.

The first mission of the Manta will take place in Southeast Asia.