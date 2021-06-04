The Electric Car Revolution Is Here

According to the BBC, many car manufacturers have big plans for the coming decade.

Jaguar has said it will exclusively sell electric cars by 2025.

Volvo has pledged to follow suit by 2030.

Luxury car manufacturers are not alone in making promises for the future.

General Motors says it will make all-electric vehicles by 2035.

Ford vehicles sold in Europe will be electric by 2030.

German manufacturer Volkswagen has promised that 70% of its sales will be electric by 2030.

In 2020, global sales of electric cars surged 43% to a total of 3.2 million.