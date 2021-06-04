Gareth Bale to hold talks with new boss Carlo Ancelotti over Real Madrid future

Gareth Bale has described Carlo Ancelotti as a “great manager” and will hold talks with the new Real Madrid boss about his future after Euro 2020.Bale, whose future has been the subject of intense speculation, spent last season on loan at Tottenham and has one year left on his Real contract.
Bale breaks silence on Ancelotti's Real Madrid return with future unclear
Daily Star
