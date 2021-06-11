Gareth Bale not looking too far ahead as Wales prepare for Euro 2020 opener

Wales captain Gareth Bale insists his side are under no pressure at Euro 2020 to emulate their success at the tournament five years ago.Wales start their campaign against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday, with Italy and Turkey completing a tough-looking Group A line-up.Bale is one of eight survivors from the Wales squad that reached the last four in France when Chris Coleman was in charge, and the Real Madrid star is looking no further than the crunch first game against the Swiss.