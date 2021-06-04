Grandparents plan on spending more time with their grandkids in 2021 than ever before

It's been more than seven and a half months since the average grandparent has seen all their grandchildren in person, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American grandparents revealed, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 59% have spent less time with their grandchildren during the past year.Of those, four in five said the hardest part of the pandemic was not seeing their grandchildren as often as they usually would.And 77% of those who've spent less time with their grandchildren reported it was difficult not being able to watch their little ones grow up in person over the past year.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Motel 6, results found the majority of respondents have a unique relationship with each of their grandchildren — but that's been more difficult to cultivate during the ongoing health crisis.And that's especially true for the two in five who had a new grandbaby born in the past year (42%).