Facebook Suspends Trump for 2 Years in Response to Oversight Board Ruling

Former President Donald Trump's continued suspension from the platform was announced on June 4.

The suspension took effect on Jan.

7 of this year, the day after thousands of his supporters carried out a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols, Nick Clegg, Facebook VP of Global Affairs, via 'The Washington Post'.

Trump's profile will be reinstated to the platform only "if the risk to public safety has receded.".

We know today’s decision will be criticized by many people on opposing sides of the political divide.., Nick Clegg, Facebook VP of Global Affairs, via 'The Washington Post'.

... but our job is to make a decision in as proportionate, fair and transparent a way as possible, in keeping with the instruction given to us by the Oversight Board, Nick Clegg, Facebook VP of Global Affairs, via 'The Washington Post'.

If Trump is reinstated, any further violations of Facebook's policies will result in “rapidly escalating sanctions” that could lead to a permanent ban from the site.

The ruling marks a major shift in how Facebook will deal with public figures in times of distress.

The company will no longer handle the content of politicians differently from users who are not politicians.