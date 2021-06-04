Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn Starring in Action Thriller 'Emergency Contact' | THR News
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn Starring in Action Thriller 'Emergency Contact' | THR News

Abdul-Mateen will star and exec produce, while Flynn's FlynnPictureCo.

And Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions will produce the Warner Bros project.