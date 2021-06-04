A fictional musical is helping TikTok users express surprise

Anything can happen in the Bronx...according to TikTok, at least.One of five New York City boroughs, the Bronx ishome to Yankee Stadium, Cardi B and Edgar AllanPoe's family cottage.

Now, it's central to a fictionalmusical meme that's going viral on TikTok.TikToker @cam_notsoup sang a brief tunefrom what he dubbed as "Into the Woodsas an old-timey New York musical"."Anything can happen in the Bronx," he sangwith a thick, old school New York City accent."Coach Steve is that you?" one person commented."This sounds like Nick Kroll," another wrote.When something surprising or unusualhappens to a TikToker, they now declare,"Anything can happen in the Bronx”."When the 5-year-old you're babysitting tellsyou that the 'man in the walls doesn't want you in hishouse' before falling dead asleep and leaving you in adark house alone," @itispeytonmydudes said in a video.Then she lip-synced the audio, "Anythingcan happen in the Bronx”